I can’t wait to get my hands on a Christmas tree and decorate it with my mom in my new house: Rohit Suchanti

The world comes together to embrace the true essence of Christmas — a season that invites us to cherish moments, create memories, and share the gift of love with one another. Rohit Suchanti, who captivates audiences with his portrayal of Rishi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, shares his exclusive insights and heartfelt wishes for the Christmas season in an interview with IWMBuzz.com.

For Rohit, December isn’t just the end of the year; it’s a time when the world transforms into a wonderland of festivities. In his own words, “The year-end festivities bring in a magical aura that fills our hearts with warmth and joy. As December sets in, my excitement level reaches its peak since it’s the month of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The holiday mood is infectious, and everyone seems to embrace it with open arms. The essence of Christmas is everywhere, from the beautifully lit-up streets to the stunning Christmas trees around the city. The best part of this festival is the time spent with our loved ones, enjoying plum cakes and other delicacies. This year, I have planned to continue my yearly tradition of meeting my friends and spending quality time with them. Moreover, since I have recently moved into a new house, I can’t wait to get my hands on a Christmas tree and decorate it with my mom. I am eagerly looking forward to it, and I hope this Christmas brings a lot of joy and happiness to everyone’s life. So spread the cheer and Merry Christmas!”