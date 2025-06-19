Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Taunts Lakshmi, Malishka Conspires Against Her

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for almost the past four years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka expresses her frustration as she had to do so much to separate Rishi and Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi taunts Lakshmi, highlighting that he always loved her, but she took advantage of his kindness and love. Rishi tells her that if a person is hungry and you give them a small piece of chapati, it is like heaven to them. Similarly, Lakshmi showered him with love when he needed it, but she betrayed him later when he needed more love and left him.

Lakshmi hears Rishi’s frustration, standing silently. Soon, she hugs him, expressing her affection. On the other hand, Kiran sets a plan to get Lakshmi arrested again. She tells Malishka that they will pretend to be by the family’s side, but they will tell the police about Lakshmi’s whereabouts to get her punished.

Will Malishka be successful in her cunning ploy?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Although Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans in motion to separate them. The show is gearing up for its final episode; let’s see whether Rishi and Lakshmi reunite or not. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.