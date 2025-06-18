Zee TV’s Wrap Up Bhagya Lakshmi Serial After 1,350 Episodes

Zee TV’s beloved show Bhagya Lakshmi, which has captivated audiences for nearly four years with its heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable characters, is set to go off the air very soon. With over 1,350 episodes, the show has secured a permanent place in the hearts of millions across the country. Renowned for its gripping narrative centered around destiny, resilience, and love, the series will conclude with an emotionally charged finale, providing closure to Lakshmi and Rishi’s long and turbulent journey.

Special Cake-cutting Ceremony

As the show nears its finale, fans are hoping for a happy ending where finally overcome the trials that have tested their relationship time and again. The shoot wrapped up recently, and emotions ran high on set as the cast and crew came together to celebrate the show’s remarkable journey. A special cake-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, filled with laughter, tears, hugs, and memories, reflecting the deep, familial bond shared by everyone who brought Bhagya Lakshmi to life.

Aishwarya Khare Spoker Her Heart Out

Reflecting on her journey, Aishwarya Khare shared, “I lived Lakshmi’s life every single day for the past four years, her joys, her heartbreak, her unwavering belief in doing the right thing. She wasn’t just a character; she became a part of my personality. Walking away from her is like letting go of a part of myself. From the very first day, the audience showered us with love and embraced Lakshmi’s journey. I’m forever grateful for that. This show gave me more than a platform; it gave me friendships, family, and countless memories. From our director to the spot dada, every single person put their heart into making Bhagya Lakshmi what it is today. Rohit has been an amazing co-star, and so have Smita Ma’am, Aman, Munira, Parul Ma’am, Megha; each one brought something beautiful to the table. This journey has been life-changing, and I walk away with nothing but gratitude.”

Rohit Suchanti On His Journey

Rohit Suchanti added, “Rishi Oberoi will always be one of the most special characters of my career. This show gave me recognition and a deep connection with our viewers, which I will always cherish. It was more than just a show —it was about emotionally investing in a story that resonated with people. The end of a show is never easy, especially one that feels like home. But I’m so proud of what we’ve created—together, as a team. The bonds we’ve built here, both on and off screen, are for a lifetime. Bhagya Lakshmi gave me memories, mentors, laughter, and growth, and I carry it all with me into my next chapter.”

As Bhagya Lakshmi signs off, it leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, sacrifice, and the belief that even in the darkest of times, destiny has a plan. It was not just a show—it was a heartfelt experience for everyone involved.