I still believe that secret Santa will come and leave gift for me: Neeharika Roy

Christmas brings a unique magic that unites people in a shared spirit of kindness and celebration. For talented and young actress Neeharika Roy, renowned for her portrayal of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Christmas transcends the glittering decorations and delectable feasts—it is a celebration of love.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she opens up about the magical aura that surrounds the holiday season. She said, “Christmas for me is all about love! It is the season of cakes and cookies, sweets and songs! I have very good memories from my childhood, I remember I used to decorate the Christmas tree in school, and on Christmas Eve my parents kept a gift near my pillow or under the bed. And every time, I thought that Secret Santa had left the gift for me. In fact, I still believe that secret Santa will come and leave gift for me. I believe beyond the festive feasts and glittering ornaments, Christmas is a reminder of the importance of compassion, empathy, and the simple act of sharing joy. It is the time to extend a helping hand to those in need and to cherish the moments that create memories to last a lifetime. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!”

Here’s to a Merry Christmas filled with joy, warmth, and the spirit of giving!