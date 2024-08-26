Television | Celebrities

Neeharika Roy who is seen playing the lead in Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, gets talking about how her onscreen character's love and affection towards Lord Krishna has become a significant feature in her life.

Popular actress Neeharika Roy who plays the role of Radha in the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has a special connection with Lord Krishna in real life. Her onscreen character too, is a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami celebrated all over today (26 August), Neeharika talks about the importance of the day to her.

Her onscreen character of Radha in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a devotee of Banke Bihariji (Krishn), and Neeharika has also imbibed this love and devotion for the Lord from her character.

Neeharika says, “Janmashtami has always been a special day for me, but since stepping into the role of Radha in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, it has taken on even greater significance. Through Radha’s journey of love and devotion for Lord Krishna, I have come to deeply connect with the essence of this divine relationship. Portraying Radha has allowed me to experience the pure, unconditional love she has for Lord Krishna.”

“This day has truly become one of the most important festivals for me, as it symbolizes not just a celebration, but a journey of love, faith, and devotion. Like every year, this year too, I plan to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday at midnight, and I am excited to make some special delicacies with my mom. It’s our way of honouring the love and joy that Lord Krishna brings into our lives,” she talks on the celebration of the special day.

