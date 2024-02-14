Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy reveals Valentine’s Day plans

Neeharika Roy, known for her portrayal of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, opened up about her plans for Valentine’s Day. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she beautifully expressed her perspective on love, emphasizing the significance of self-love and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

She said, “As I embrace the love around me this Valentine’s Day, my heart is touched by the warmth of dear friends and family who make every moment special in my life.” Neeharika’s approach to Valentine’s Day is refreshingly grounded, as she finds joy in simple yet meaningful pleasures. She shared, “Along with these cherished connections, I find simple joy in treating myself through shopping, spas, and dining.”

The actress further reflected on the importance of solitude, noting how spending time alone can be enriching and rejuvenating. “Whenever I spend time only with myself, I often realize how much important it is to be in our own company; it is the foundation of our well-being and radiates into the love we share with others.” As she concluded her message, Neeharika extended warm wishes to all, saying, “I would like to wish a very Happy Valentine’s Day to all, hope the day is filled with love and beautiful gestures for everyone by their loved ones.”

