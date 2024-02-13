At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart: Karan Johar On We Watan Mere Watan

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment’s Ae Watan Mere Watan will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 12. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the story of the film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer and stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional tale that tells the riveting story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both— the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.

Says Karan Johar, “At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that.Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary.”

Karan says the film is also tribute to the power of the radio as a means of communication. “For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making.”