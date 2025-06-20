Exclusive: “The Traitors” Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu and Sahil reveal the secrets of the show, the tale of pain and betrayal

The OTT reality show The Traitors has shocked the audience as soon as its arrival. Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu and Sahil spoke openly about this show hosted by Karan Johar in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.

Praising the show, Lakshmi Manchu said, “Are you kidding me? This is India’s biggest reality content. Its layering and treatment have also crossed the level of TV.”

Raj Kundra shared how Shilpa Shetty watched the show and watched three episodes together and called it “Kalyug ka show”. Raj also said that in such shows one is worried about one’s image, but The Traitors surprised him.

Sahil got emotional and said how his 8-year-old friend betrayed him. He also said that he would no longer want to do any reality show with men. “I will only do shows with girls because they are supportive and understanding,” he said.

Host Karan Johar was praised by everyone. “Karan showed his most different and strict avatar. He was tied up but still brought class in every moment,” said Laxmi.

Who is the strongest contender?

Raj and Laxmi both called Anchila the strongest, while Sahil sarcastically called Elnaz the “strongest” because “one who has no ethics wins a reality show.”

The Traitors became not just a reality show but a life lesson for these stars.

