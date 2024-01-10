Desserts and Pizzas are my erotica food: Neeharika Roy of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Actress Neeharika Roy who plays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a foodie to the core. She does not like cooking as much, but loves to explore newer cuisines and delicacies.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Neeharika talks about her love for food.

Read here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

I love eating all types of Chaat and Burgers

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I think it would be Pasta or Fries or maybe Biryani. Honestly, it depends on my mood.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I am not a great chef honestly, but nowadays I am learning a few things from my mom, like making her famous Fish Curry that is loved by everyone in my family. I am not quite sure of the recipe but I would learn it and share some day.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-vegetarian forever!

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Tinde is something I don’t like, I don’t hate it but I would prefer not to eat

Your erotica food?

Desserts and Pizzas

A weirdest dish you ever ate?

I am a very choosy eater, so if I find something weird, I would never try it

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Tiger Shroff

Midnight snack?

Maggie and Chips

The dish that your family loves when you make:

As I mentioned I am not a great chef, but I make really good Pasta, so that is something that my family loves the most.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Just my Pasta