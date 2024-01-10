Lifestyle | Food

Desserts and Pizzas are my erotica food: Neeharika Roy of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Neeharika Roy who plays the lead in Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, gets talking about her penchant for food. She talks about the kind of delicacies she likes.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actress Neeharika Roy who plays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a foodie to the core. She does not like cooking as much, but loves to explore newer cuisines and delicacies.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Neeharika talks about her love for food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

I love eating all types of Chaat and Burgers

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I think it would be Pasta or Fries or maybe Biryani. Honestly, it depends on my mood.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I am not a great chef honestly, but nowadays I am learning a few things from my mom, like making her famous Fish Curry that is loved by everyone in my family. I am not quite sure of the recipe but I would learn it and share some day.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-vegetarian forever!

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Tinde is something I don’t like, I don’t hate it but I would prefer not to eat

Your erotica food?

Desserts and Pizzas

A weirdest dish you ever ate?

I am a very choosy eater, so if I find something weird, I would never try it

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Tiger Shroff

Midnight snack?

Maggie and Chips

The dish that your family loves when you make:

As I mentioned I am not a great chef, but I make really good Pasta, so that is something that my family loves the most.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Just my Pasta

