Desserts and Pizzas are my erotica food: Neeharika Roy of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Actress Neeharika Roy who plays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a foodie to the core. She does not like cooking as much, but loves to explore newer cuisines and delicacies.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Neeharika talks about her love for food.
What is your favourite cheat food?
I love eating all types of Chaat and Burgers
What would your last meal on Earth be?
I think it would be Pasta or Fries or maybe Biryani. Honestly, it depends on my mood.
Do you cook at home? What do you make?
I am not a great chef honestly, but nowadays I am learning a few things from my mom, like making her famous Fish Curry that is loved by everyone in my family. I am not quite sure of the recipe but I would learn it and share some day.
Veg or Non Veg?
Non-vegetarian forever!
Baked or fried?
Baked
Soup or salad?
Soup
One vegetable that you hate the most?
Tinde is something I don’t like, I don’t hate it but I would prefer not to eat
Your erotica food?
Desserts and Pizzas
A weirdest dish you ever ate?
I am a very choosy eater, so if I find something weird, I would never try it
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
Tiger Shroff
Midnight snack?
Maggie and Chips
The dish that your family loves when you make:
As I mentioned I am not a great chef, but I make really good Pasta, so that is something that my family loves the most.
The best compliment got was for which dish:
Just my Pasta