Exclusive: Roma Navani to enter Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Actress Roma Navani who was seen in Gupta Brothers and Teri Meri Doriyaann, will soon mark her entry in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Produced by LSD Films, this show will soon see a leap taking place. As we know, the plot has seen the return of Tulsi. But in reality, it is Damini with the face of Tulsi, who has gotten back. Amidst this, Kadambari and Tulsi have attacked Vishwanath and are hellbent on framing the mental instability of Radha. Mohan has been forced to send Radha to the mental asylum. Soon, the show will see a leap in time, which will bring in newer dynamics and freshness to the plot.

News coming is that Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy who plays Mohan and Radha will continue to be part of the show. However, Gungun, the daughter will be shown as grown-up.

Also, there is a new lead being introduced opposite Radha. Reports are rife about Manit Joura joining the cast to form a love triangle between Mohan, Radha and his character.

We now hear that Roma Navani will also enter the show in a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Roma Navani will play mother to Manit Joura’s character. This will be the new family coming in, which will be a catalyst to the story going forward.”

We buzzed Roma but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.