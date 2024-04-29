Dancing is no less than an emotion for me: Neeharika Roy on International Dance Day

Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan loves to dance. Dance is a factual stressbuster for many, and they indulge in dancing to keep themselves stress-free and fit. Today, 29 April, is celebrated as International Dance Day, and here is Neeharika expressing her thoughts about how dance plays a very good part in her normal lifestyle. Neeharika is a trained dancer, and values the importance of dance in her day-to-day life.

Says Neeharika, “Dancing, for me, is no less than an emotion. As a trained dancer, nothing brings me more joy than surrendering to the rhythms of music. After a tiring day, my method of letting go of all stress and fatigue is dancing freely to my favourite songs in my room.”

Neeharika illustrates how dancing has become a part of her normal lifestyle. “My mornings begin with dancing to energetic beats as part of my warm-up exercise. In fact, I love my job, as it often gives me the chance to enjoy dancing, while learning new dance forms. My only request to people is to do something that brings them happiness and calmness; for me, dance achieves just that.”

Certainly, there are a lot of people who take up dancing to lead a happy, joyous and stress-free life!! May dance engulf you with all the happiness!!

Put your best foot forward, and enjoy the day with your favourite beat of dance!!