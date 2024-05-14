Jio Studios’ theatrical hits in 2024 – Article 370, Laapataa Ladies and Shaitaan now shine on OTT in India & globally!

In the global top 10 ranks released by Netflix for Films (Non-English) for the week of April 29–May 5, 2024, Laapataa Ladies ranked at No. 3 with 5,600,000 views, and Shaitaan ranked at No. 4 with 3,200,000 views. Additionally, Shaitaan, Laapataa Ladies and Article 370 have trended as No. 1, 2 and 3 respectively for the past few weeks in the Top 10 Films in India to Watch on Netflix.

While on Ormax Stream Track of Top Theatrical film on OTT in India, based on Buzz in India for the week of May 3-9, 2024. Shaitaan ranked at No. 1, and Article 370 ranked at No. 2.

What’s noteworthy is all three films, Article 370, Laapataa Ladies and Shaitaan, continue their dream run in theatres even after their digital release on Netflix and there is no stopping them.

Jio Studios’ and B62 Studios’ Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, has made a significant impact both in theatres and on the digital front. This political action drama, exploring the events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370, has crossed the 100 crore mark at the global box office, entering its 12th week in theatres.

Laapataa Ladies, the most loved film of 2024, has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and inspiring performances, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Garnering over 23 Crores globally, the comedy-drama has entered its 11th week in cinemas in India. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Aamir Khan.

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, has been a box office powerhouse, crossing the 200 crore mark worldwide. The film’s intriguing storyline has kept audiences hooked, and it’s currently in its 10th week in theatres in India. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Shaitaan is in its 10th week in theatres.

With continued success both in theatres and on OTT platforms, its impressive how these films are maintaining their momentum globally after their digital release on Netflix, further solidifying their popularity.