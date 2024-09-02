Digital | Releases

TVF (The Viral Fever) has consistently delivered captivating and relatable stories. Along with producing some remarkable shows, they have also introduced us to some unforgettable characters.

TVF (The Viral Fever) has consistently delivered captivating and relatable stories. Along with producing some remarkable shows, they have also introduced us to some unforgettable characters. One actor who has truly won everyone’s hearts is Jitendra Kumar. Whether you know him as Jeetu Bhaiya or Sachiv Ji, he has left a distinct mark with his performances in shows like Kota Factory and Panchayat. As Jitendra Kumar celebrates his birthday today, TVF has wished him with an adorable video.

TVF took to their social media and shared a video featuring Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji from Panchayat. They also added a heartfelt caption wishing the actor on his special day:

“Happy Birthday to the man who effortlessly brings every character to life! From Jeetu Bhaiya to Sachiv ji, you’ve made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. Cheers to many more unforgettable performances! @jitendrak1

#TVF #TheViral Fever”

View Instagram Post 1: TVF wishes Jitendra Kumar on his birthday! Says, "From Jeetu Bhaiya to Sachiv ji, you've made us laugh, cry, and everything in between!"

Jitendra Kumar has garnered immense love for his roles as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji. His remarkable performances have earned him Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Actor (Comedy Series) for Panchayat in 2020 and the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Series (Male), Critics: Comedy for Panchayat in 2022.

However, TVF has been dominating the Ormax Media list. Their shows like, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4 also led the lists of, Most watched Hindi web series on #1, #4, and #7, Most liked Hindi shows on #1, #2, #4 and Most Buzzing Hindi shows on #1, #4, and #6, respectively. Moreover, in June, these shows also secured #2, #3 and #6 position in Top OTT originals of the week. According to Ormax Media’s OTT viewership estimates, Yeh Meri Family Season 4 from the house of TVF was trending at #2 on the list of Most Watched Streaming Originals in India.

Moreover, this year TVF has truly dominated with their shows like Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3, Gullak Season 4, and Arranged Couple. They have proven that no one understands the audience better than they do.