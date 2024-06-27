Abhishek Kapur all set for a fiery return; to play lead in web series Pati, Patni aur Kaand

Actor Abhishek Kapur who enthralled one and all with his portrayal in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya in the role of Sameer Luthra will soon be seen making his debut on the OTT space. Abhishek who completed 10 years in the industry recently, will portray the male lead’s role in the upcoming web series Pati, Patni aur Kaand.

This will be a special project for the actor as it is the first time he will play the solo lead. The series is produced by Nitin Mishra and directed by Shahnawaz Khan. The series is an Atrangi OTT concept and will air on Jio Cinema, is what we hear.

The shoot for the series happened extensively in Lucknow. The series is said to be a thriller series with a lot of impetus given to action.

Abhishek recently wrapped up his shoot, and has even mentioned about it on social media.

You can see the video and post here.

Wrapped up an amazing 14 days schedule in Lucknow with this fabulous cast and crew .

It was definitely challenging to shoot in that extreme heat and surroundings but we overcame all of it .

Sharing some memories with all of you .

I shall share more details as and when possible .

HUM BAHUT MUSKURAYE KYUNKI HUM LUCKNOW MEIN THE 😂😛🤪🎬.

View Instagram Post 1: Abhishek Kapur all set for a fiery return; to play lead in web series Pati, Patni aur Kaand

Courtesy: Instagram

He is seen in the video along with actress Chahatt Khanna who will play the female lead in the project.

Best of luck, for this one!!