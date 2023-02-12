Sukesh Chandrashekhar is one of the most controversial names that we have recently heard and encountered in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has been linked for a huge 200 crores alleged fraud case and not just that, he was also linked to the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in ways beyond expectation. Soon, another name cropped up in the scenario alongside him and that was of TV actor Chahatt Khanna.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, during an interview with a leading daily, Chahatt apparently revealed that Sukesh went down on one knee to propose Chahatt for marriage. When she apparently revealed that she’s married and is also a mother, she was apparently told that her husband is not the right man for her.

And now, as per reports in Latestly and Hindustan Times, Sukesh has now sent a 100 crore legal notice to Chahatt for causing harm to his reputation.

We wait for more updates on this.