Sukesh Chandrashekhar is one of the most controversial and infamous names that we have heard recently. He’s someone who’s allegedly involved in a 200 crore case of fraud and well, right now, Bollywood fans are updated about every activity related to him. Well, the reason behind the same is that Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s name has been involved with two big Bollywood actresses in the form of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez respectively. Each and every time the audience have heard a new update regarding the alleged conman, they have always been shocked.

Well, this time again, we have a really shocking and surprising update coming from his end. In a video that’s now going viral, we learn as per reports in media that Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Tihar jail cell has been raided. As per reports, slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs and 3 jeans worth Rs 80k and other luxury items and 1.5 lakhs cash were recovered from the same. See below folks –

महाठग की जेल में रेड, फूट फूटकर रोने लगा सुकेश चंद्रशेखर जेल में मिली 1.5 लाख की चप्पल, 80 हजार की 2 जींस. सुकेश की सेल में जेलर दीपक शर्मा और जयसिंह ने CRPF के साथ रेड की जिसके बाद सुकेश हक्का बक्का रह गया!!#SukeshChandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/ht71ZsiKkW — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) February 23, 2023

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com