Sukesh Chandrashekhar is one of the most infamous and controversial names around. He’s that one name that’s been closely associated with two big names in the form of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. The man is currently accused of being associated with a fraud case worth 200 crores and well, we are undoubtedly keeping an update about everything related to him. Yesterday, we heard am important update that Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Tihar jail cell was raided where items worth lakhs were found. From expensive jeans to cash and slippers, a lot of it was recovered from his jail cell. Well, if that was an important update, we now have another major update for you.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India and ANI, the Enforcement Directorate has now got three days extension of the remand of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in an alleged money laundering case. The ED alleged that it needs to know details of payments made to Deepak Ramdani and some jail officials. The ED has also got a remand of Deepak Ramdani in the matter.

Well, what’s your take on this update ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com