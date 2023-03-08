Hands-down, this must be the worst phase in poor Jacqueline Fernandez’s life. Reeling under the impact of the rigorous scrutiny of her accounts by the Enforcement Directorate for her alleged involvement with alleged scamster Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline was just about stumbling back to her feet, when Sukesh has fired another salvo, albeit one wrapped in sweet satiny syrupy sentiments.

In a gushing Holi greeting written from jail to the actress with whom he was allegedly in a relationship, Chandrasekhar declares, “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie.”

This is no ordinary Holi greeting. It is an open declaration of their intimacy, no matter how much Jacqueline protests and it seems to be an appallingly vengeful move, putting the murky limelight back on Jacqueline in the Sukesh controversy.

An actress who was close to Jacqueline says, “Whether she was close to this guy or not, this letter’s unspoken subtext is, ‘If I go down you go down with me’. That’s a very mean thing to do.”