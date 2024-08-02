Kundali Bhagya Cast Reunion For A Special Occasion; Netizens Miss Shraddha Arya In The Celebrations

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has had a long run. It has been a party-filled ambience for the shows of Ekta Kapoor on Zee TV, with the three Bhagya shows (Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi) uniting together to celebrate the 1000 episodes completion of Bhagya Lakshmi. Now, the cast of Kundali Bhagya, both present and past found another reason to celebrate. It was the birthday of Abhishek Kapur’s mother, Alka Tacker Kapur. The celebration party had all in the cast of Kundali Bhagya present, but the one glaring absence felt was that of Shraddha Arya.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen with his wife Vinni and kid. Dheeraj earlier played the role of Karan Luthra. Abhishek Kapur was Sam Luthra, Sanjay Gagnani was Prithvi, Anjum Fakih was Srishti Luthra. Anjum Fakih and Sanjay Gagnani were also present, along with other friends. However, netizens missed the presence of Shraddha Arya in the celebrations.

As we know, Shraddha is recuperating from a back injury, and is in fact, not attending shoots on the set. Instead, she has been shooting from home, so that work and shoot does not get hampered.

It is a great feeling to see this big Kundali Bhagya family together again!!