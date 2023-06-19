“Hamesha aapko mehsoos karta hu”, Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt for his father

On Father’s Day, actor Siddharth Nigam shared a touching tribute to his father that left fans emotional. Taking to his social media handle, Siddharth posted a throwback video of a stage performance, evoking a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt emotions. In the caption, he expressed his enduring connection with his father, stating, “Hamesha aapko mehsoos karta hu” (I always feel you). The video resonated deeply with fans, reminding them of the profound bond between a father and son. Siddharth’s heartfelt gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the love and support fathers provide, leaving a lasting impact on their children’s lives.

In the video, we can see Siddharth Nigam performing his best, given an emotional act of Father’s Day. Check out below-

Earlier in 2016, the actor opened up that his father left him when he was just eight years old. Sharing an old picture of his back then, on Father’s Day, he wrote, “My father passed away when I was 8. I thought he just left us midway. I was wrong. He was always with me looking after me thanks papa for being with me every single second love you. Happy father’s day.”

Here take a look at the post-

Siddharth Nigam was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie also featured other renowned actors too