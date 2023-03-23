Prajakta Koli, widely known as Mostly Sane is one of the celebrated YouTubers amongst the youngsters. Time and again, the star YouTuber has wowed her fans online with her super engaging comic content. The YouTuber turned actress has also made it big in Bollywood with her honing acting skills. She was last seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Keeping that aside, Prajakta has also garnered a huge fan following on her Instagram too. All thanks to her regular fashion posts and pictures on her social media handle. Whether it’s her western outfits or conventional attires, Prajakta Koli has never failed to astound us with her preppy hot looks on board. As of now, we have shared some of Prajakta’s stunning outlooks in bossy pantsuits that would leave you awed.

Here’s when Prajakta looked surreal and divine in her designer white pantsuit. The blazer featured a deep plunging neck while she teamed it off with high waist white trousers. The actress completed the look with short wavy bob hairdo, filled-in eyebrows and dewy soft eyes. The actress completed the look with a pair of beautiful jhumkas. The actress shared the pictures on her 30th birthday with a note, saying, “Thank you for alllll the lovely posts, messages and comments. I had a lovely day with people I love. Your wishes made it a hundred times happier and warmer. You always go out of your way to make my days. Thank you. I love you.”

Here take a look-

When the actress announced her Mismatched S2 on Instagram, looking all spicy hot in a grand red pantsuit. The actress decked her look up with a deep neck blazer and a stylish matching red pant. The actress completed the look with her short waves, minimal makeup and chic accessories. Have a look-

The time the star graced Blogger awards by Cosmopolitan in a stylish satin lilac blazer suit. She topped it on her black crop top. The actress completed the look with sleek ponytail, dewy kohled eyes and nude pink lips. Have a look-