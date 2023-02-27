Young beauty Mithila Palkar, who gained acclaim with her cup song, is currently the most famous digital actress. Apart from her acting, Mithila is very famous among fans for her hot looks and gorgeous avatars. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. She went on to become one of the most stylish divas.

Mithila is a style icon and knows to nail each of her looks. From western attire to Indian traditional wear, the actress can make anyone go weak in their knees in any outfit. She sets the fashion bar high every time she wears an evening party gown. She makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her monochrome look with her fans. In the particular photo, Mithila is seen wearing a saree that she glammed up with a gajra making it an iconic look. The actress wore a dangler earring with her saree. Check the photo of the same below!