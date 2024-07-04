Poulami Das : Big Boss OTT S3 Contestent Talks Her Heart Out Exclusively on IWMBuzz

On the take of her personal life. Actor – Model’ Poulami Das had a break up few time back.She has been seen crying alone in the show because of her recent breakup. She claimed her ex boyfriend was loved by her whole family just like their own son. Her mother used to feed her from her hands. I want to prove to her ex-boyfriend that she can do everything on her own. At the same time she said, ” Once you love a person, you can’t just forget them waking up the other morning! ”

In the Ugly fight with Shivani Kumari, Poulami accepted that abusive words had been heard from her mouth but she couldn’t control herself because of the body pain she had during the fight caused by Shivani. Poulami said, “Shivani was targeting me for a long time. She commented on my bikini looks but I don’t really care. If I am comfortable wearing something, I’ll definitely wear it. If I’m going to some Tample I’ll cover my head to toe . Shivani also commented on my skin tone and character. She called me ‘Naagin’. Yes I’m a snack. Talking about my skin colour I am proud of it. In directors and DOPs’ eyes I look unique on camera because of my skin tone. ” She also added, “Some directors want North Indian looks where I didn’t get selected but I care least about it. There are plenty of projects being made. I’ll definitely be selected accordingly. Touchwood I got appreciation from the audiences for the projects I have done till now ”

Poulami felt bad because of Anil Kapoor ‘s take on the fight she had with Shivani Kumari.She was expecting that Anil Kapoor would take a stand for her. Sana Makbul Khan and Vishal Pandey , two fellow contestants also supported Shivani Kumari by saying she felt on the ground because of her heels. But Poulami has been working as a model since a long time, she has a good practice walking in heels. Poulami claimed that she felt because of the hit from Shivani by her elbow.

On Sana Makbul, Poulami said, ” I have never done anything wrong to her but behind the back, she’s always poking me. She thinks she’ll never get any favour from me. She only be friends with people who can do selfless favours from her. ”

She has been asked who’s the clever one who plays from behind and who’s the strongest one but has not yet come up on the highlight? On that take, Poulami replied, ” I really truly admire Ranbir and also Sai “.

She also gave a message to her audience and said, ” You’ll love me, keep loving me,I have no hard feelings for my audience for this eviction. Coming out of the Big Boss House I saw all the posts on social media in support of me. I’m truly grateful for it. Love you all “