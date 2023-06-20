Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit

Prajakta Koli, popularly known as Mostly Sane, takes casual fashion to a whole new level of fabulousness in her black off-shoulder jumpsuit. This diva knows how to rock a chic and effortless look effortlessly. With her sleek straight hair cascading down, she adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

Prajakta’s style file to add up the oomph

Prajakta keeps her makeup minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through, with subtle eye makeup and pretty pink lips. She proves that sometimes less is more, and simplicity can be the ultimate style statement. Whether she’s creating laughter with her witty videos or slaying the fashion game, Prajakta Koli is a true inspiration and a trendsetter in her own right.

Check out pictures:

Work Front

Prajakta Koli, also known as Mostly Sane, has had an inspiring and eventful work timeline that has garnered her a massive following and made her a prominent figure in the digital space. It all started back in 2015 when Prajakta created her YouTube channel, “Mostly Sane,” and began sharing her comedic and relatable content. Her unique blend of humor, social commentary, and storytelling quickly resonated with viewers, earning her a dedicated fan base.

As her popularity grew, Prajakta ventured into collaborations with other YouTubers, comedians, and celebrities, expanding her reach and showcasing her versatility. She became known for her hilarious characterizations, including the beloved “Said Bhenji” and “Dumb Friend” series, which added another layer of entertainment to her channel.

Prajakta made her acting debut in the web series “Mismatched,” where she showcased her talent in a new medium. This marked a significant milestone in her career, opening doors to further acting opportunities.