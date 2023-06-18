ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jun,2023 10:50:54
Siddharth Nigam, the popular actor known for his impressive on-screen performances, recently took the streets by storm as he embarked on a luxurious long drive in his brand-new swanky car. The actor, who has amassed a massive fan following, shared captivating pictures that left fans swooning over his grandeur and style. Behind the wheel of his sleek and expensive vehicle, Siddharth exuded an aura of sophistication and elegance.

Siddharth Nigam’s style-file

Sporting a stylish white shirt, his hair purposely tousled and a well-groomed stubble beard, he effortlessly showcased his fashion-forward sensibilities. As Siddharth Nigam continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, his recent escapade behind the wheel is a testament to his unwavering charisma and his ability to set trends with his enviable style.

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam goes on a long drive in his swanky new car, see pics 816923

Siddharth Nigam goes on a long drive in his swanky new car, see pics 816924

Siddharth Nigam goes on a long drive in his swanky new car, see pics 816925

Siddharth Nigam goes on a long drive in his swanky new car, see pics 816926

From his breakthrough performance as young Ashoka in the historical drama “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat” to his captivating portrayal of Aladdin in the fantasy series “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” Siddharth has displayed his acting prowess and garnered immense popularity among viewers of all ages.

Apart from his successful television career, Siddharth has also made his mark in the film industry. He sparked to fame playing the young artist in Dhoom 3, where he played as the young version of Aamir Khan. He was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

