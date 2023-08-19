ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Siddharth Nigam's Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here

Siddharth Nigam is looking dapper and hot in his bare-chested look as she shows off his muscles. Check his drool-worthy video here. And enjoy for sure. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 16:12:50
Siddharth Nigam's Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here 844179

Siddharth Nigam the talented young actor is always known for his dashing looks and engaging physique. He is the lean looker, very fit and suave in his dressing style. Siddharth has had a great journey, having done popular TV shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He always has his style quotient on song and is on top of his style statement. He is quite active on social media and engages is huge fan following this way. His fans look forward to the updates he provides on social media. Today’s update, we can say is stunning and all hot!!

Yes, Siddharth is posing in style and looks the best before the camera. He is seen in a white shirt and pants, having unbuttoned his shirt for the camera. His bare-chested look here is what will make all to drool. His complete hold on the colours white, as he puts on a white shirt, white pants and white shoes. His muscles and hot look are what add more beauty to this post and video.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, he is captioning this post as ‘Bas abb comment bhar jaayega’. Yes, yes, this is sure to happen!! What say, folks?

Well, fans of Siddharth are already on job, filling up his post with their drooling replies.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam Goes Suave In Latest Unseen Pictures 840954
Siddharth Nigam Goes Suave In Latest Unseen Pictures
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique 840622
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique
Stunner! Siddharth Nigam keeps his style on check, flaunts chiselled abs 839461
Stunner! Siddharth Nigam keeps his style on check, flaunts chiselled abs
Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics 838129
Siddharth Nigam slays the vintage glam in tailored suit, see pics
Get the swag fashion code from Siddharth Nigam, see pics 833207
Get the swag fashion code from Siddharth Nigam, see pics
Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside 832581
Take the dapper suit code from Siddharth Nigam, pics inside
Latest Stories
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth 844169
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment's series Svahaa 844175
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment’s series Svahaa
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa 844157
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa
Kiara Advani Breaks The Internet In A Black Cut-Out Thigh-High Slit Gown 844163
Kiara Advani Breaks The Internet In A Black Cut-Out Thigh-High Slit Gown
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight 844154
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother 844152
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother
Read Latest News