When it comes to fitness, Siddharth Nigam is an absolute beast! This guy is so fit that he could probably do a handstand on a tightrope without breaking a sweat. The actor is a well-known pro gymnast and has time and again been a head turner with his gym videos. The actor often keeps his fans wide-eyed with his heavy dumbbells push ups and pulls on social media. Owing to that, he has now again shared a video on his Instagram, as he starts his weekend with some heavy workout drills.

Siddharth Nigam shares heavy workout drills video

The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a candid video from his gym. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish blue tank t-shirt. He completed the look with black joggers and a gym cap. He can be seen pulling off some heavy dumbbell workout in the video. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Bring it on” along with fire emojis.

Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam’s love for fitness

The actor spends hours every day practicing his gymnastics moves, doing push-ups, pull-ups, and lifting weights. He has given us some rampant goals with his showcase of six-packs. However, like they say, Rome was not built in a day, and those chiselled abs took Nigam years of hard work that he put in the gym.

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is currently busy promoting the movie. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others.

Siddharth earlier worked with Aamir Khan in the movie Dhoom 3. He played as young Aamir in the movie. However, he became a household name with the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.