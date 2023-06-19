ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out

Keerthy is now melting hearts with an unseen video from the 'Vaashi sets,' as she joyfully celebrates the one-year anniversary of the film's release. Scroll down beneath to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 07:05:39
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out

Keerthy Suresh is at it again, captivating us with her delightful presence on Instagram! This talented actor, who has won the prestigious National award, knows how to keep her followers entertained with a delightful mix of fun posts and videos. Keerthy, the epitome of authenticity, fearlessly showcases her real personality, winning the hearts of her adoring fans.

Keerthy Suresh drops video from Vaashi sets

Keerthy is now melting hearts with an unseen video from the ‘Vaashi sets,’ as she joyfully celebrates the one-year anniversary of the film’s release. As we eagerly watch this lovely video, we can’t help but be mesmerized by Keerthy’s infectious energy and sheer talent. She effortlessly transports us into the world of ‘Vaashi’ and reminds us of all the beautiful moments she had on the sets of the movie.

Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, “Fun days at #Vaashi set
An unforgettable journey! 🤗❤️

#OneYearOfVaashi”

Here take a look at the video-

Keerthy made her debut as a leading lady in the Malayalam film “Geethaanjali” and went on to deliver remarkable performances in movies such as “Ring Master,” “Darling,” and “Mahanati,” which garnered her widespread acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actress.

Not limiting herself to one language, Keerthy expanded her horizons and ventured into other film industries. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with “Idhu Enna Maayam” and went on to star in successful films like “Remo,” “Thodari,” and “Nenu Sailaja.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Keerthy Suresh gets her summer sorted with Panduri mangoes
Keerthy Suresh gets her summer sorted with Panduri mangoes
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look
What’s cooking with ‘south beauties’ Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh’s end?
What’s cooking with ‘south beauties’ Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh’s end?
Keerthy Suresh’s irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh’s irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful ‘pink’ obsession
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful ‘pink’ obsession
Latest Stories
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video
Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil
Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil
Tamannaah Bhatia is the beauty to behold in black pantsuit, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia is the beauty to behold in black pantsuit, see pics
Anushka Sen takes the summer funk on notch in plunging neck floral bralette and biker shorts
Anushka Sen takes the summer funk on notch in plunging neck floral bralette and biker shorts
“I get to do more rounded characters”, Hansika Motwani talks about women-centric films
“I get to do more rounded characters”, Hansika Motwani talks about women-centric films
Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics
Hina Khan Goes Glamorous In All Glitter; See Pics
Read Latest News