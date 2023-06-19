Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out

Keerthy Suresh is at it again, captivating us with her delightful presence on Instagram! This talented actor, who has won the prestigious National award, knows how to keep her followers entertained with a delightful mix of fun posts and videos. Keerthy, the epitome of authenticity, fearlessly showcases her real personality, winning the hearts of her adoring fans.

Keerthy Suresh drops video from Vaashi sets

Keerthy is now melting hearts with an unseen video from the ‘Vaashi sets,’ as she joyfully celebrates the one-year anniversary of the film’s release. As we eagerly watch this lovely video, we can’t help but be mesmerized by Keerthy’s infectious energy and sheer talent. She effortlessly transports us into the world of ‘Vaashi’ and reminds us of all the beautiful moments she had on the sets of the movie.

Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, “Fun days at #Vaashi set

An unforgettable journey! 🤗❤️

#OneYearOfVaashi”

Here take a look at the video-

Keerthy made her debut as a leading lady in the Malayalam film “Geethaanjali” and went on to deliver remarkable performances in movies such as “Ring Master,” “Darling,” and “Mahanati,” which garnered her widespread acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Actress.

Not limiting herself to one language, Keerthy expanded her horizons and ventured into other film industries. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with “Idhu Enna Maayam” and went on to star in successful films like “Remo,” “Thodari,” and “Nenu Sailaja.”