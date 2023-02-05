Taking to Instagram, Deepak Chahar shared a video of a monkey who robbed him inside his house, while netizens reacted hilariously. In the video, a monkey is seen sitting on a balcony railing; predictably, the monkey finished eating a banana, and Deepak asked him to give him the banana scalp; after getting no reaction, he asked him to have an apple and quickly went to take an apple, in the meantime the monkey jumped to his window doors. The cricketer served him an apple, but the monkey was least interested and just ran and took off the bananas on the table.

Deepak Chahar tried to be nice and friendly with the monkey throughout the video. But the monkey got to chill. The cricketer shared this video with the caption, “I was trying to be friends with this guy, but he robbed me this is what happens with us all the time #bajrangbali.” The video accumulated more than 173 K likes and more than 945 K views. While many people posted hilarious comments.

A verified account name Siddharth Bharadwaj laughed in the comments; replying to him, Deepak Chahar said, “Bhai isko lag raha ke dara ke keela le leya isne isko kya pata Bajrangbali samz ke lejane Deya isko.” Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Chahar, commented, “Your new best friend

Hope I get to meet him too tomorrow!” A verified CSK fanclub wrote, “Didn’t go for Apple as he loves Yellow.” The fourth wrote hilariously, “The man has his priorities set.”

