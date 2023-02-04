India pacer Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Bhardwaj has been cheated of Rs 10 Lakhs on the pretext of a business venture by two men from Hyderabad, as per reports in SpotboyE. Lokendra Chahar, father of Deepak filed a complaint at Hari Parvat Police Station in Agra.

As per the reports in the media, the prime suspects are namely Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek, one of them an ex-official with the Hyderabad Cricket Association, allegedly ran away with 10 lakhs on October 7, 2022. When asked of returning the money, the duo abused the pacer’s family and even gave death threats.

Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj tied the knot on June 2, 2022 in Agra last year. Deepak, who represents Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), proposed to his girlfriend after a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on October 7, 2021.

