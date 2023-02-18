We are all huge supporters of the Indian cricket team, not just because the players are so talented and make us proud when they win, but also because of the image they project to the outside world.

The way today’s players keep themselves, whether by growing out a good sports beard, training in the gym to preserve a hot Scottish physique, or having a cool hairstyle, makes them the favorite of all the girls out there.

There are several attractive players in the Indian cricket team. They excel in their field as well as their appearance as cricket players. Even if some players below may no longer play cricket, they are still involved.

So let’s have a look at the most attractive Indian cricketers, the heartthrob boys on whom our entire nation has a crush. The top five gorgeous players on our Indian cricket team are listed here. Who are gorgeous and sassy. You can just read on to discover them you can just read.

Virat Kohli

It isn’t easy to look away from him because he is so attractive. He is also the world’s most attractive cricketer and the face of Indian cricket.

The stadium becomes noisier, and hooting begins when Virat Kohli approaches. All the women swoon over him because of his appearance and walking style. Virat Kohli is well-known as an Indian cricket player for his stunning appearance. He always meets the aesthetic criteria he has set for himself whenever he is captured on camera.

KL Rahul

Despite not receiving much attention, K.L. Rahul is the guy that all girls want to crush on. Although he is a wicketkeeper, he has won everyone’s hearts.

He is a man that we all keep an eye on because of how hot he appears. However, this player’s performance on the field, including his batting and wicket-keeping, should also be considered. He is not just attractive. Therefore, if you haven’t already, you should follow his Instagram ID.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, a 23-year-old opening batter, wowed the crowd with his skill and good looks. He captures the hearts of everyone with his dashing good looks, charming heartthrob persona, and charming Bollywood celebs to Bollywood fans.

Although Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, is currently single, Shubhman’s relationship status is unmarried. They’ve since split up and are leading separate lives, nevertheless.

His charming appearance and endearing grin draw many people to him, making it simple to fall in love with him.

Hardik Pandya

Words are less important to him since he has established himself as a fun, good-hearted, and well-liked man.

He is the cheeriest player in the Indian cricket team, full of laughter and pleasure. You could develop an obsession with him. Hardik Pandya is an all-around player who also has a dashing appearance.

Hardik Pandya, one of India’s most attractive cricket players, wed Natasa.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is a cricketer who represents India internationally. He bowls a medium-paced swing with his right arm. Not just because of his performance but also because of his attractiveness. He struck his followers right in the heart, proving he was a proper bowler.

Since their wedding day on June 1, 2022, Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj have been together happily. Deepak Chahar proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj during a game against Punjab in the stadium in October 2021.

Source: sportskeeda, newsmen, quora