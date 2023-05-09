ADVERTISEMENT
From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj: Indian cricketers and their cutest moments with wives during IPL

Check out these cute moments of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj that will instantly win your hearts for real. You all must check out this super cute and adorable video in order to fall in love with them and their fun moments

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 May,2023 17:20:42
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj are three of the most adorable and loved couples that we have in the Indian cricketing fraternity. All three cricketers have been extremely beneficial for team India across all formats and well, if we particularly have to talk about Virat Kohli, he has been a living legend in the true and genuine sense of the term. On the other hand, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar have proven themselves to be complete assets for team India and any other team that they have been a part of. Be it in IPL cricket for their respective franchises for whom they have played, it has been a fantastic experience indeed for the fans.

Check out how the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar got romantic with their respective wives around the time of IPL tournaments:

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar, all three of them are extremely adorable and fun-loving by nature and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they get some time away from their respective busy schedules, they love to engage with their wives for special fun. Well, talking about fun, right now, today, we have a special fun edited video for you all where all these cricketers are seen happily engaging with their wives in cute moments during IPL and we love it. See here below –

Well, all these players are currently playing IPL and expectations are immensely high from their end. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

