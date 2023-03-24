There is no doubt that the Naatu Naatu craze is currently at its highest point ever. The 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles saw the long-awaited moment when RRR’s song won an Oscar in the original song category. And the supporters can’t help but lose their composure. To put it bluntly, the song has made an impact across the globe and is a smashing success. While we’re talking about it, check out this internet-trending video. A video of American father Ricky Pond dancing to RRR’s smash hit song Naatu Naatu was posted online. Netizens adore the video to the hilt.

Watch The Viral Video Here –

To the sounds of Naatu Naatu, Ricky Pond does an upbeat dance routine in the video. To his supporters’ delight, he grooved and displayed his incredibly energizing motions. You will undoubtedly like his incredible choreography as much as we did. He captioned his Instagram video post, “@rrrmovie I want to be in the next one please call me! NAATU NAATU again congratulations on your Oscar and music success.”

The video has had over 11.1 million views since it was posted, and the figure is growing swiftly. In the comments area, Ricky Pond received acclaim from his followers and supporters for his dance performance.

What's your reaction to this Dancing Dad video?