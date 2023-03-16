Did you spot Lauren Gottlieb Deepika at the Naatu naatu live performance for the Oscars? Gottlieb had taken to the social-media platform to announce, “SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!”

But it was the the Ramcharan, NTR Jr lookalikes who took the stage by storm.

The original plan was to get Ramcharan and NTR Jr to perform live at the Oscars.

“But that plan was quickly aborted. The two superstars didn’t want to share the stage.They then decided to scrap the dance performance and just have the two Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj on stage. The idea of doing a full-fledged Broadway styled musical on stage came just a month before the Oscars,” says a souece very close to RRR/Naatu Naatu.

Deepika Padukone, looking stunning in black, introduced M M Keeravani’s RRR global chartbuster as a “total banger”.

“Do you know Naatu , if you don’t you are about to,” Deepika said introducing the live performance.

And what a live performance it was with the two NTR and Ramcharan lookalikes bringing the house down!

Apparently Deepika was asked to introduce the Naatu naatu live performance just two weeks before the actual ceremony.

“They were thinking of either Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Deepika Padukone to introduce the song.Deepika bagged the honour as she was seen to be a less exposed though no less appealing face of Bollywood in America,” reveals the informed source.