RRR’s much-loved song Naatu Naatu, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR, created history as the song recently won the award for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The RRR crew assembled at SS Rajamouli’s LA house for the after-Oscars ceremony to celebrate the victory.

On the other hand, as the internet is flooded with congratulations, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s makeup artist and close friend Shaan Muttathil criticized their victory. On an Instagram post announcing Naatu Naatu’s win, Shaan took to the comments section to mock the RRR filmmakers of the critically acclaimed film.

Shaan alleged that the makers ‘bought’ the Oscars, just like in India. He allegedly wrote, “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.” Check here!