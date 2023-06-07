Free Amazon Prime Games For June Month Sengoku 2 And Others

For gaming users, Amazon has brought free games. There are different retro games available for free on Amazon Prime Gaming Subscribers. In addition, every Thursday, 2 to 3 of these games will go live on the platform for the user in June. Here check out the list below.

1)Sengoku 2: This is a game where you have to beat-em-up with amazing retro graphics. Here you must defeat the enemies to go further and go up against all the antagonists. It became available on 1st June.

2) Soccer Brawl: The Soccer game will allow you to play the future version of the sport with cyborgs and robots. It will be available for the users on 8th June.

3) Mutation Nation: This retro themed game is also available since 1st June. In this, you must defeat the mechanical and mutated goes via combat.

4) Over Top: It is a racing game played from a top-down perspective. And also features different race locations with different weather. It will be available for the gaming enthusiast on 8th June.

The Super Spy is a shooter game that includes fist-fighting and weapon-based combat. In contrast, Top Hunter is an action game with challenging levels. And lastly, SteamWorld Dig 2 is a game where you must finish your enemies. All of them will be available on 15th June. There will be more games for the users.

