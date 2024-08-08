5 Bold Blouse Designs Inspired By Jasmin Bhasin Perfect For Upcoming Wedding Functions

Jasmin Bhasin, known for her vibrant and stylish wardrobe, consistently dazzles with her bold and beautiful blouse designs. If you’re gearing up for wedding season and looking for inspiration, Jasmin’s fashion choices offer a perfect blend of elegance and daring style. Here are five bold blouse designs inspired by Jasmin Bhasin to make a statement at your next wedding function.

Bold Blouse Designs Inspired By Jasmin Bhasin-

1. Mirror Work Embellishment Blouse

Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in a blue ethnic look for Krishna Mukherjee and Chiraj Batliwala’s wedding. The outfit features a blue mirror work, embroidery thigh-high slit drape saree that adds a touch of glamour and sophistication. The actress pairs her look with a matching blouse with a leaf neck sleeveless, creating an ethereal look while allowing you to stay comfortable and stylish throughout the event. The actress styles her look with a sleek, straight hairstyle, glam makeup with glossy red lips, and stunning jewelry set to keep her stand out from the crowd.

2. Heavy Work Full Sleeves Blouse

Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in a stunning pink saree with floral threadwork embroidery and a pleated end piece that adds a bold element to your outfit. The actress styles her look with a matching blouse that features a leaf-design neckline and heavy embroidery with beadwork all over. This blouse offers a modern twist to traditional attire and combines contemporary fashion with classic elegance. The actress styles her look with a wavy open hairstyle, minimal makeup, peach lips, and diamond rings to create a stunning and unique ensemble.

3. Tassel Work Blouse

Jasmin Bhasin looked stunning in a traditional outfit at Disha and Rahul’s wedding. She wore a pink and gold sequin work saree with a dropped end piece accentuating her toned physique. Paired with a strappy matching blouse with a deep neckline, Jasmin flaunted a sleeveless blouse with tasseled work, giving it a unique appearance. She styled her look with a sleek hairstyle, pink makeup, and diamond jewelry, making a bold statement at the wedding function.

4. Golden Deep Neck Blouse

Jasmin Bhasin’s ethnic fit is a timeless choice that exudes confidence and sophistication. Jasmin Bhasin looks gorgeous in a black saree with a sequin scalloped border and dropped end piece pallu, and pairs with a golden blouse that features a strappy sleeveless deep V-neck blouse with an attached tassel on the blouse hemline, making it ideal for wedding functions. The actress styles her look with a wet open hairstyle, glam makeup, smokey eyes, and silver bangles to showcase style and grace.

5. Sequin Backless Blouse

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin shared photos of herself posing in a shimmering sequin drape saree. She paired it with a shimmer blouse with sleeves and a deep neck backless blouse with sequin work on the blouse and saree, combining boldness and elegance. The actress styled her look with glossy peach lips, wavy open hair, and a silver necklace, adding glamour to her wedding look.

These designs inspired by Jasmin Bhasin will ensure you stand out and make a memorable impression. Embrace these inspirations and get ready to dazzle at your next wedding event.