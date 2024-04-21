Lifestyle | Fashion

Airport Fashion: Celebrities Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, and Athiya Shetty Showcase Their Cool and Comfy Summer Looks

Check out Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, and Athiya Shetty, who appeared in casual, cool, and comfy summer outfits.

The stunning divas Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, and Athiya Shetty never disappoint with their airport appearances. Setting fire to the airport runway, these divas, in particular, have oomph up the fashion game with their healthy and stunning fashion articulations. Recently, the divas made an airport appearance in casual, cool, and comfy summer outfits. Please take a look at their outfits below.

Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, And Athiya Shetty’s Airport Appearance-

Urvashi Rautela In White and Blue Co-Ord Set

Urvashi Rautela made an airport appearance in a co-ord set. She wore a white and blue outfit featuring a vintage floral printed collar, full sleeves, a belt featuring a waist-length shirt, and paired matching ankle-length pants. For her hair, she opted for front bangs, a ponytail hairstyle, and accessories her outfit with black shaded sunglasses, silver rings and white flats, which looked absolutely perfect.

Manushi Chhillar In Black Cami Top And Blue Ripped Jeans

Manushi Chhillar looks casual chic as she heads to Hyderabad in style. Manushi poses in a black strappy, sleeveless, square neckline cami top paired with high-waisted ripped bell bottom jeans. The diva fashioned her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with brown matte lips, and accessories her outfit with a silver bracelet. She rounded off her look with a brown shoulder bag and black and white sneakers.

Athiya Shetty In White Crop Top, Shirt, And Blue Jeans

Athiya was recently spotted at the airport, flaunting her snatched figure. Wearing a simple white round neckline, midriff fitted crop top, white collar full sleeves, and blue jeans, Athiya rocked the casual look with panache. She rounded her look with a bun hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach matte lips and accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops, silver rings and rounded off her look with black shaded sunglasses, a dark green handbag and white slippers.

