Amyra Dastur Is All ‘Glitter’ And ‘Glam’ In Silver Sequin Mini Dress, See Pics

Hold your seats, folks, because Amyra Dastur is here to startle you with her dazzling appearance in a mini dress. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the diva often creates something unique that stands out in the crowd. However, her attitude in carrying any outfit makes her an inspiration for many. And it is no different for her new look in a silver sequin mini dress. Gracing the dazzling ensemble, she left the onlookers in awe.

Amyra Dastur’s Glittery Glam In Silver Dress

Oh-so-stunning! Amyra donned a silver mini dress embellished with glittery sequins for her new photoshoot. The low neckline, followed by a fitting bodice, defines the actress’s stunning figure. However, the jaw-dropping thigh-high slit in the dress is raising the glamour quotient. In contrast, the backless detail looks stunning. In this masterpiece, Amyra slays her style.

But wait, that’s not all! Amyra complements her appearance with sparkling silver stud earrings and rings. Her open, straight tresses shape her face, giving her a chic vibe. The minimal makeup, light eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lips add a statement touch. With the silver high heels, she looks oh-so-pretty.

Throughout the photos, Amyra Dastur captivates fans with her glamorous look in the glittery avatar. Her striking poses and silhouette moments are magical in the pictures.