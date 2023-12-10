Amyra Dastur Looks ‘Too Hot’ In Black Bralette And Fishtail Skirt

The stunning Amyra Dastur recently made a head-turning fashion moment in an all-black look. Known for her fashion choices, the diva always makes fans fall for her. She is the knack to slay all, from attractive pantsuits to ethereal traditional sareesl. And this time, the beauty shows her hotness in a black co-ord set. Let’s take a closer look.

Amyra Dastur’s Black Look

Absolutely stunning! The diva knows how to rule with her fashion. This time, the diva opts for a black co-ord set from the shelves of Manish Gharat. The diva wore a black deep butterfly neckline bralette blouse. The padded shoulder and full sleeves look jaw-dropping. She pairs her look with a body-fitting fishtail skirt, emphasizing her jaw-dropping midriff in the too-hot-to-handle glam.

Amyra Dastur opts for a golden statement choker necklace to give her a golden sparkle. Her hair tied in a sleek bun with a curly hairstyle looks captivating. Her smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and nude lips complement her overall appearance. The diva is making her fans swoon in the stunning black co-ord set.

Amyra’s striking poses in a hot black look makes us fall for her, and her fashion game never fails to top on the chart.

Did you like Amyra Dastur’s black co-ord set? Drop your views in the comments box below.