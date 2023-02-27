Amyra Dastur the Bollywood actress has been a prominent face in the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film circuits. Dastur debuted with Mahesh Manjrekar’s Issaq. She has gone on to be part of films like Anegan, Mr X, Raju Gadu, Rajma Chawal, Prassthanam, Made In China, Jogi etc.

The talented actress is a today’s generation celebrity who views into every detail of her nuance and wants to excel in her craft of performing. Amyra Dastur is a talent surely to watch out for. She has also had her fair share of TV experience too.

Amyra is hot today on social media, as she welcomes the new week and the Monday in style. Well, for Amyra, it is all about expressions and she is doing exactly that!! Amyra shows her fans the variations that can be put forth in expressions. She is pensive, smiling, naughty, crazy and even angry.

Yes, this describes her varied moods on Monday as she welcomes the new week!!

You can check a few of the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, as she describes it, Amyra is a perfectionist and she indulges in great moods here.

