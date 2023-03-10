The Maldives is a popular holiday spot for Bollywood stars, and this time, Amyra Dastur and Shalini Pandey have captured our attention with their stylish holiday attire.

Amyra began her career as a model before debuting in 2013’s Issaq, a love drama directed by Manish Tiwary and starring Prateik Babbar. After that, she worked in the Tamil film Bagheera alongside Prabhu Deva and appeared and appeared in other Tamil and Telugu movies.

Amyra Dastur enjoys spending time at the beach and always makes an effort to look fashionable. However, theHowever, the diva keeps things monochromatically perfect in a gorgeous pink swimsuit.

Her wet hair and minimal makeup complemented the outfit’s plunging neckline and completed the style.

Shalini Pandey, the stunning star of “Arjun Reddy,” has been in the Maldives for some time, and her admirers have undoubtedly looked gorgeous for her vacation look and spiced up their screens with some bikini action. The gifted actress blew up her first round of bikini treats, living up to the hype.

Shalini Pandey shared her swimsuit photos on her Instagram account. She is taking pleasure in the Maldives’ sandy beaches and breezy climate. Shalini, wearing a bikini top and a monokini underneath, gleamed pink as she displayed her toned bikini body against the blue waters. She seemed to have taken a quick plunge into the water to cool down from the heat she had inflicted on herself. As she stares into the camera, she is captivated.

Speaking of Shalini’s previous work, she starred opposite Ranveer Singh in the Hindi film “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” last year. She is now filming for the historical drama “Maharaja,” which stars Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son.

Source: Instagram,