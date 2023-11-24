Style Soiree: Amrya Dastur blooms in embellished bohemian tunic backless top and flared pant

Amyra Dastur is turning heads in The Dulari Flared Pants set, a fashion creation crafted by the talented Gopi Vaid. Priced at Rs 40,500, this ensemble isn’t just clothes; it’s a fashion statement. The georgette fabric feels like a dream – soft to the touch and visually stunning.

Let’s talk about those Dulari Flared Pants – a perfect blend of comfort and style. Designed to gracefully hug your curves, these pants are not just an outfit; they’re a whole vibe. The fabric drapes beautifully, allowing you to move with ease, and trust us, you’ll be doing it with a touch of grace and elegance.

Georgette takes the spotlight here, making up both the flared pants and the yoke blouse. It’s a fabric affair that adds that extra oomph to your style game. Amyra isn’t just wearing an outfit; she’s telling a story with each piece, and you’re invited to be a part of it.

So, whether you’re stepping out for a special occasion or just want to feel fabulous on a regular day, The Dulari Flared Pants set has got you covered. Amyra Dastur and Gopi Vaid just gave us a masterclass in style – are you ready to join the chic dance?