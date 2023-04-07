Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of Shashi Kapoor, who made his smashing debut with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz, is all set to be back on screens with a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Zahan will be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Janta Band.

The project will be directed by renowned filmmaker Akshat Verma. The latter is known for penning the black comedy Delhi Belly. Further details about the upcoming web series are kept under wraps.

We at IWMBuzz earlier exclusively reported about Shalini Pandey being part of the film.

We reached out to Zahan, and the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video but did not get revert till we filed the story.

