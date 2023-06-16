ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly goes Green for a sequence, and wears a majestic lehenga style to the best of her abilities. You can check her attire and sense of styling here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 16:25:26
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly can’t thank everyone enough for the big opportunity that she recently got on the show, Anupamaa on Star Plus. As we know, as per the plot, Anupamaa has been chosen as the heir of Malti Devi. Anupamaa has been given the big opportunity of leading the team in USA. Malti Devi held a press meet followed by a dance act wherein her heir, Anupamaa will take the stage and exhibit her marvellous dancing talent. Well, for this, we saw Rupali Ganguly don an amazingly crafted lehenga in green.

Rupali looked the ultimate Diva in green in this stunning outfit. Rupali’s dance too was majestic and was the highlight of the episode.

Rupali now takes time to thank the Producer Rajan Shahi for giving her this opportunity to delight one and all in this sequence. She thanks all for the look and the costume given to her. She proudly proclaims that she has gone Green.

She writes,

Verified
Go Green 💚❤️

Thank u for making all my dreams come true as an actor @rajan.shahi.543 ❤️🙏🏻
Thank u for this look @ketswalawalkar @nishabedii and @manasimanojofficial for giving such gorgeous jewelry to Anupamaa always ❤️
Thank u for this click after much pleading @gulshanshah15 😈

And thank you all for the immense love my digital family 🙏🏻

You can check the picture here.

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here 816449

 

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here 816450

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we enjoyed every moment of Rupali in this costume and look. What about you? Drop in your comments here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

