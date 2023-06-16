Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly can’t thank everyone enough for the big opportunity that she recently got on the show, Anupamaa on Star Plus. As we know, as per the plot, Anupamaa has been chosen as the heir of Malti Devi. Anupamaa has been given the big opportunity of leading the team in USA. Malti Devi held a press meet followed by a dance act wherein her heir, Anupamaa will take the stage and exhibit her marvellous dancing talent. Well, for this, we saw Rupali Ganguly don an amazingly crafted lehenga in green.

Rupali looked the ultimate Diva in green in this stunning outfit. Rupali’s dance too was majestic and was the highlight of the episode.

Rupali now takes time to thank the Producer Rajan Shahi for giving her this opportunity to delight one and all in this sequence. She thanks all for the look and the costume given to her. She proudly proclaims that she has gone Green.

She writes,

Go Green 💚❤️

Thank u for making all my dreams come true as an actor @rajan.shahi.543 ❤️🙏🏻

Thank u for this look @ketswalawalkar @nishabedii and @manasimanojofficial for giving such gorgeous jewelry to Anupamaa always ❤️

Thank u for this click after much pleading @gulshanshah15 😈

And thank you all for the immense love my digital family 🙏🏻

Well, we enjoyed every moment of Rupali in this costume and look. What about you? Drop in your comments here.

