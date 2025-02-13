Avneet Kaur Vs Mouni Roy: Who Nailed the Bold Shirt Look Better?

When it comes to fashion, Avneet Kaur and Mouni Roy never miss a chance to rule over hearts with their statement choices. From stunning cut-out dresses, bodycon gowns to metallic sarees, they know how to grab attention every time with their bold and fearless fashion, setting a new benchmark. This time both of them dressed in chic shirts, showcasing their bold sides. Let’s have a look at who did it better.

Avneet Kaur‘s Bold Shirt Look

Avneet Kaur redefined her elegance in an elegant look, wearing a white and blue striped shirt tucked in with a beige pleated skirt, resembling the old school vibes, creating a bold look. The folded sleeves add an extra dose of charm. With long socks and chunky beige shoes, the actress completed her look. The low hemline defined her toned legs, raising the hotness. Her simple half-secured hairstyle with rosy pink cheeks, and nude lips, balanced her bold look with old school class.

Mouni Roy‘s Bold Shirt Look

Mouni left the viewers gasping for breath with her bold appearance. Wearing a plain white shirt left loose with an unbuttoned lower section, it creates a sultry vibe. While the upper unbuttoned looks bold. With black high waist shorts, she allowed her toned legs to grab attention. Keeping it simple with black kajal eyes and pink lips with an open hairstyle, she channeled her inner diva in striking moments, combining glamour with grace.

Comparing both, it is difficult to name anyone, as Avneet rocked her look with irresistible charm and boldness while Mouni slayed with grace and glamour.