Bhumi Pednekar Redefines Bohemian Chic In Bold Bralette & Skirt, Take A Look

Bohemian fashion allows you to create different looks with a variety of fabrics. Now, Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar is setting major fashion goals, blending boldness with elegance. Her charisma in comfortable yet stylish attire has left the internet buzzing. In this look, Bhumi looked as gorgeous as ever.

Wearing a chocolate brown deep-neckline halter blouse featuring small shells hanging around the edges, Bhumi made a bold statement by teaming her bralette-like top with an intricate traditional printed skirt with decent border work defining her jaw-dropping midriff. The actress teamed her look with a matching dupatta with hanging shells. The bold neckline blouse and stunning structured fit added a daring touch, while the intricate print defined rich Indian craftsmanship. The stunning combination and intricate style make this fit a true showstopper.

With the traditionally rich accessories, Bhumi elevated her bohemian chic. She opted for a golden and diamond embellished choker necklace with matching earrings, bajuband, bangles and hath shankar, giving her desi swag. The actress perfectly highlighted her bohemian look with her dramatic makeup, opting for black winged eyeliner, kajal, shiny cheeks, and nude glossy lips. Throughout the photos, Bhumi Pednekar showcases her effortless charm, redefining the bohemian chic.

With her new bohemian glam, Bhumi Pednekar has set a new bar for styling statement attires with traditional accessories, creating a deadly combination that makes a masterpiece.