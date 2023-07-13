ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag'

Divyanka Tripathi and her amazing saree ka swag is being loved here. She is seen wearing a blue saree with rich work on it. Check out her swag right here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 17:10:02
Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag' 833513

Divyanka Tripathi the talented actress is being missed on television screens. However, she is busy working out her schedules for the OTT space. She will soon be seen getting back to OTT with Tanveer Bookwala’s web series The Magic of Shiri which will stream on Jio Cinema. As per the promo, Divyanka plays an inspiring character and her fans will be extremely eager to watch her in it. Now, as we wish Divyanka all the luck, we indulged in some post gazing and found Divyanka’s recent post and picture to be admirable. She is seen in a navy blue saree with rich work on the saree and also its blouse.

Divyanka is always a flawless beauty and not many can beat her in this race. Well, we see Divyanka matching the colours of blue and white very elegantly here. The rich work on the saree adds to the glamour quotient of the saree. And when Divyanka wears it, she looks divine. Divyanka wears a blue and white necklace and pendant, blue earrings, and a white shiny handbag. For the swag quotient, she is seen putting on her sunglasses.

Aww!! You need to look at the aura and oomph factor that Divyanka carries in these pictures. She has put up her hair in a messy bun which makes her look all the more adorable.

You can check the pictures here.

Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag' 833497

Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag' 833498

Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag' 833500

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Divyanka is all set to glow and shine in this attire. Are you loving it?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights 832201
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch 831978
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch
Divyanka Tripathi embraces rainbows and sunshine, come check out 822407
Divyanka Tripathi embraces rainbows and sunshine, come check out
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here's why 820847
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha...: Travel 'Cape Wine' with Divyanka Tripathi 819829
Vivek Ne Mujhe Kaha Tha…: Travel ‘Cape Wine’ with Divyanka Tripathi
“Chup rehne kliye paise liye hai maine”, Is Divyanka Tripathi in trouble? 816920
“Chup rehne kliye paise liye hai maine”, Is Divyanka Tripathi in trouble?
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's decision to change clinic upsets Priya 833545
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s decision to change clinic upsets Priya
Abhishek Pal beholds Pal Family’s legacy with his sensational performance at Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok 833493
Abhishek Pal beholds Pal Family’s legacy with his sensational performance at Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok
Jannat Zubair Glows In Traditional Salwar Suit 833491
Jannat Zubair Glows In Traditional Salwar Suit
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana 833413
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment 833470
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua share a close moment
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside 833395
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside
Read Latest News