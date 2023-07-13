Check Out: Divyanka Tripathi Flaunts 'Saree Ka Swag'

Divyanka Tripathi the talented actress is being missed on television screens. However, she is busy working out her schedules for the OTT space. She will soon be seen getting back to OTT with Tanveer Bookwala’s web series The Magic of Shiri which will stream on Jio Cinema. As per the promo, Divyanka plays an inspiring character and her fans will be extremely eager to watch her in it. Now, as we wish Divyanka all the luck, we indulged in some post gazing and found Divyanka’s recent post and picture to be admirable. She is seen in a navy blue saree with rich work on the saree and also its blouse.

Divyanka is always a flawless beauty and not many can beat her in this race. Well, we see Divyanka matching the colours of blue and white very elegantly here. The rich work on the saree adds to the glamour quotient of the saree. And when Divyanka wears it, she looks divine. Divyanka wears a blue and white necklace and pendant, blue earrings, and a white shiny handbag. For the swag quotient, she is seen putting on her sunglasses.

Aww!! You need to look at the aura and oomph factor that Divyanka carries in these pictures. She has put up her hair in a messy bun which makes her look all the more adorable.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Divyanka is all set to glow and shine in this attire. Are you loving it?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.