Chic Style: Hina Khan Sets Fashion On Fire In A Black And Yellow Jacket Set, See Photos

Hina Khan, the talented, beautiful, and versatile actress in the entertainment industry, is enjoying the success she has achieved through hard work and dedication. She is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps her followers engaged with her stunning appearance in her posts. The actress also captivates us with her impeccable sense of fashion. The diva has frequently shared images from her latest photo shoots, where she fashions and twirls in some of the most famous pieces ever. Today, the diva looks amazing in a black and yellow jacket set. Have a look below.

Hina Khan’s Western Outfit Appearance-

The television diva took to Instagram as she appeared in a black and yellow jacket set. The outfit consists of a black ripped inner, black and mustard yellow floral printed stand collar, full sleeves, and a front button featuring a midi-length jacket paired with black pants. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with nude shade makeup with shimmery highlighted cheeks and glossy light peach lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops and purple sunglasses and pairs them with black shoes. In the picture, she gives her beautiful moments in Western outfits with stunning postures.

