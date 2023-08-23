Corset top is the favourite item in my wardrobe: Reva Kaurase

Actress Reva Kaurase who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti (LSD Films) in the role of Rimjhim, is a fashionista to the core. She has a unique sense of fashion and styling. Her pictures on social media are proof enough of Reva being very stylish and hot in her lifestyle. Flawless features and a bold streak to fashion and styling are what make Reva endearing to watch!!

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Reva Kaurase talks about her fashion sense and secrets. She shares her love for corset tops and bodycon dresses, and also expresses her idea of who her fashion inspiration is!!

Read here to know more.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Corset top

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Bodycon dresses

Your fashion inspiration:

Dipika Padukone

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Black bodycon with red lips

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Pink and blue

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Hoop earrings

Indian or western:

Both

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Neckpiece

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Nightsuit

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Bodysuit with Sarong

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Party wear

Fashion advice to fans:

Shop your shape.